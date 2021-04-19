Alexandre Lacazette to miss rest of season with hamstring

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says that Alexandre Lacazette may miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring downside.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 17 occasions in 39 appearances for the Gunners this season, had to get replaced within the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta has revealed that the Frenchman will endure a scan on Tuesday to find out the extent of the injury, however the striker may probably be out for the subsequent “5 or 6 weeks”.

“We must see – he felt his hamstring so we do not know,” Arteta advised reporters. “We could have the scans on Tuesday and see the extent of the damage. I do not know.

“I can’t let you know if it will be every week or 5 or 6 weeks. We’re all dissatisfied as a result of we all know Laca was on kind.”

Lacazette, who has scored 13 Premier League targets this season, solely has a contract with the Gunners till the top of the 2021-22 marketing campaign.