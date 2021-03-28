Alexandria tech company founder gets 8 years in prison for fraud







By MATTHEW BARAKAT

The Related Press



ALEXANDRIA — Whether or not Daniel Boice’s thought for an organization was any good is debatable — he billed it as a kind of “Uber for personal investigators” known as Trustify — however his timing was impeccable.

He launched in 2015, simply when the cheating-spouse web site Ashley Madison was hacked and its buyer base was launched. Trustify’s income jumped from $33,000 in July 2015 to $374,000 in August, as suspicious spouses who had realized their family members have been on the listing created a spike in demand for personal eyes.

But it surely was a one-time blip, and the corporate by no means turned a revenue. Boice, in the meantime, portrayed his firm as an enormous success, mendacity to his traders concerning the firm’s funds, and lavishly funded his way of life with their cash, spending at the least $3.7 million on gadgets reminiscent of personal jet journey, a seaside trip dwelling in Florida, and $10,000 on a private yoga teacher, prosecutors stated.

Boice, 41, was sentenced to eight years in jail Friday in U.S. District Courtroom in Alexandria. The choose, T.S. Ellis III, initially imposed a nine-year sentence on the listening to however then lowered it to the 97-month time period requested by prosecutors.