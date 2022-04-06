Alfonso Davies Bayern Munich return to Champions League

Villarreal, Spain – Alfonso Davies has been named in Bayern Munich’s starting 11 for Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Spain’s Villarreal, the Canadian star’s first since suffering a heart ailment.

Davis had not played since December 17 after developing symptoms of myocarditis, a mild heart condition, following a bout of COVID-19.

The illness kept the 21-year-old from Edmonton out of Canada’s last six CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches. Canada went 4–2–0 in that period to qualify for the marquee tournament for the first time since 1986.

Davies, who was recently named the CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year, appeared in seven matches for Canada in the final round of World Cup qualifying.

The team holds a 3–0–4 record on games that included a 4–1 win…