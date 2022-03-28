Alfonso Davies bursts into tears as Canada qualifies for World Cup

Sunday was a historic day for Canada when the men’s national football team defeated Jamaica 4–0 to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986. Hardcore fans and Canadian citizens couldn’t help but see their feelings run wild at the end of their national team. Reached the biggest stage in the world.

The Canadian national team and Bayern Munich left behind by Alfonso Davies were no different. Davies, widely regarded as the squad’s best player, has not played in a qualifier since November, while he has recovered from myocarditis as a result of having COVID-19. Instead, he has resorted to live-streaming his immediate reactions during matches on Twitch, and his reaction throughout Sunday was too pure for this world.

After the final whistle, Davis immediately burst into tears…