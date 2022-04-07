Alfredo Morelos shares defiant Rangers message after striker was ruled out for the season

Alfredo Morelos shares defiant Rangers message after striker was ruled out for the season

Alfredo Morelos has shared an outrageous “don’t give up” message on social media after being ruled out until next season.

The Rangers striker suffered a muscle injury while on international duty with Colombia and was allowed to return to Glasgow for a medical evaluation.

Gio van Bronckhorst then confirmed he would face sometime outside and missed last Sunday’s Celtic derby, which Hoops won 2-1 at Ibrox.

What followed was nightmare news for Gers fans that their hitman would be out of action until pre-season because he needed surgery.

It gave a tough fight to the Light Blues who are still fighting on three fronts including the Europa League quarter-finals, Scottish Cup semi-finals and the Premiership.

Morelos issues ‘don’t give up’ message

Read Full News