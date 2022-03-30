Algeria-Cameroon: Jamel Belmadi’s moving picture shot dead after match

After a completely insane match, Algeria lost against Cameroon on Tuesday evening, and found themselves denied participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. At the end of the game, Fenex coach Jemel Belmady fell to the ground and could not hide his immense sadness.

the straw that broke the camel’s back. After completely missing out on the African Cup of Nations a few months earlier, the Algerians stumbled against the indomitable Lions, who won 1 to 2 goals in the final seconds of extra time.