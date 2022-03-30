Algeria ‘collapse’ in a night of high drama

The final night of African qualifying for the World Cup produced high drama and ups and downs on Tuesday, although the continent’s line-up in Qatar will have a familiar look to it.
Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia competed in the final in Russia in 2018, while Cameroon and Ghana were in the final four years before that.
Cameroon and Ghana both produced unexpected away success to qualify, eliminating the more hardcore Algeria and Nigeria.
Cameroon secured his place in extra time in Blida with the final kick of the match, as Karl Toko Ekambi drove home a speculative cross.
This left Algeria, who were the African champions in 2019, and had gone through the first stages of the crestfallen, the opening stages of the World Cup.
“We were only 10 seconds away from the World Cup. We collapsed, “Algeria …
Read Full News