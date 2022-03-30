2 Hours They Dawn Pass

come from Via Dis Photo, GFA and Getty Images

Cameroon and Ghana made it to the FIFA World Cup of the year for Qatar, thanks to the away goals rule.

The irrepressible Lions’ Way Bin suffered a 1-0 home loss last Friday, after Algeria suffered a 2-1 blow to Blida in the Dame Vin di return leg.

DE The match ends 2–2 on aggregate but Cameroon advances to the World Cup group stage as Dame Bin hits more goals away from home and scores more goals for Yaounde than the Atlas Lions bin record.

For Ghana, Na Dame Produce Waitin arguably becomes the blow of the de play-off round as Dame upset fellow West African nation, Nigeria.

Watch the Black Stars progress as the two sides draw with a 1-1 draw for Abuja and a goalless draw for Kumasi.

Stay away from target rule?