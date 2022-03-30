Algeria vs Cameroon – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

Karl Toko Ekambi registered a win in the 124th minute as Cameroon made a sensational World Cup place in Qatar with a 2-1 win over hosts Algeria in the playoff match at Stade Mustafa Tchakar on Tuesday.

Algeria booked their place when Ahmed Tauba netted with three minutes remaining at the end of extra time, but as Cameroon all but led for the final game of the game, Toko Ekambi took over from Michael Ngadeau-Ngadjui. A major lay on the pass. Net is the most unlikely winner.

The win on the away goal rule, after a 2–2 aggregate draw, marks an eighth World Cup final appearance for the Indomitable Lions, and a 1–0 victory over the …