Algeria vs Cameroon: Prediction, Kick Off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News & H2H Results

Islam Slimani led the winner of the first half in Douala to give impetus to Fenech Fox in a two-legged encounter, keeping Cameroon at bay late after some strong defense.

The away goals are dominant, so on Tuesday the visitors will have to come up with a big result of their own to secure a spot in the World Cup. After losing to Egypt in the semi-finals when it hosted the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, missing out on the World Cup will be a painful few months for Cameroon.

They failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament, but have been regulars at world level in recent decades, while Algeria made the last-16 in Brazil eight years ago, their fourth appearance at the tournament, even before that. failed to reach. Cup in Russia.

