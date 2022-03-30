Algeria vs Cameroon Timings, TV Channels, Streams, Lineup, Betting Prospects for World Cup Qualifying Playoff

Algeria will face Cameroon on Tuesday in the second leg of an intriguing African World Cup qualifying fixture.

Algeria won the first leg 1–0, with Islam Slimani taking over the net in the 40th minute.

Having missed the 2018 World Cup, Cameroon will be determined to feature in the 2022 edition in what should be a hugely important second leg.

Here is all the information you need to know before playing this game.

How to Watch Algeria vs Cameroon

date: Tuesday, March 29

Tuesday, March 29 Time: 3.30 PM ET

3.30 PM ET USA Streaming: ESPN+

The game will be shown in the United States Live on ESPN+,

Algeria vs Cameroon Estimated Lineup

algeria defender abdelkader bedrane was injured in the last leg of the first stage and Mehdi Tahrti They may start in their place.

Algeria guessed…