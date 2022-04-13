Ali Wong is getting divorced

Photo: Mark Von Holden / InVision / AP / Shutterstock

Bitter news: people has confirmed that Ali Wong and her entrepreneur husband Justin Hakuta are getting divorced.

During their eight-year marriage, Wong has filmed two stand-up specials while pregnant, so please excuse me if I feel a little too invested in their relationship. To people, they met in a 2010 wedding, while he was studying at Harvard Business School. You might remember that in his 2016 Netflix special he said, baby cobra, She “knew he was a catch” when they met. She joked, “I was like, oh god i’m gonna bust his ass,

Wong and Hakuta…