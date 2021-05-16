Alia Bhatt arrives at her boyfriend’s house, this Bollywood couple is quite cute

Bollywood’s cute actress Alia Bhatt is not interested in any identity, she remains in discussions about her upcoming films, but at the same time, she is also in the discussion with Ranbir Kapoor.

This couple keeps getting caught in the camera together for the day, let us know that recently Alia Bhatt reached Neetu Kapoor’s house with Ranbir Kapoor that you can see in these pictures that she is seen in a desi look, so she always Ranbir Kapoor looks handsome.

For your information, let us know that this couple is going to be seen in the movie Brahmastra, now it will be seen how long they marry in real life.