Alia Bhatt gets infected with coronavirus – The Miracle Time





Alia Bhatt gets infected with coronavirus after Ranbir Kapoor, quarantined herself at home

Alia Bhatt himself gave information about being infected with Coronavirus through an Instagram story. He wrote, ‘Hello, I am infected with Kovid and following all Kovid protocols on the instructions of the doctors.’

Corona’s rising figures are once again intimidating. Everyday Corona records new cases are coming out and till now many Bollywood celebrities have also been caught by this epidemic.

After Karthik Aryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Khan, and Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt has also become infected with Corona. This information was given by Alia Bhatt himself through an Instagram story.

Alia Bhatt is quarantined at home

Alia Bhatt wrote on the Instagram story, ‘Hello, I have become infected with Kovid. I am at home and I have quarantined myself. I am following all the Kovid protocols on the instructions of the doctors. Thanks for all your love and support. You all take care of yourself.

Ranbir Kapoor has also become corona infected

Please tell that before Alia Bhatt, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor has also been hit by the coronavirus. Ranbir was infected with Kovid on March 9, after which he had been quarantined. However, Ranbir’s report has now come negative and he has returned to his work.