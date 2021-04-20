Alia Bhatt impressed by this video of Pakistani rapper, commented – Bohut Hard

Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah just lately composed a track on Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wherein he has additionally expressed his feeling for Alia. Rapper Muhammad Shah has shared this track on his Instagram. This track of the rapper is changing into very viral on social media. On the similar time, Alia has not been in a position to cease herself from praising Muhammad Shah after listening to this track made on her. Alia has praised Muhammad Shah by commenting on his publish.

Within the video you possibly can see that the rapper is requested by his good friend to make a track on Alia. After this, Muhammad Shah shares his feeling with Alia whereas rapping. Muhammad has made an amazing video utilizing clips of Alia’s movies on this video.

After listening to the rap of Muhammad Shah by way of social media, Alia commented, ‘Bohut Laborious’, adopted by making a hearth emoji and praised the rapper. This remark of Alia is changing into very viral on Instagram. On the similar time, Alia’s followers are praising the actress by liking her remark.

