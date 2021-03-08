ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt protests against S * x worker act

Posted on
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt Currently working for the upcoming much-awaited female-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being boasted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In this film, Alia Bhatt is playing the role as a * x worker. A few days ago, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi released a trailer and SS Bhamouli, Ram Charan and others praised Ali Bhatt’s performance. Now according to the latest report, the film Gangubai Kathiawadi got into trouble. The portrayal of Gangubai’s character in the film has not gone down well with the residents of Kamathipura and he opposed the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt, playing the role of Gangubai in Kamathipura’s brothel, is portrayed as the brothel’s madam. A section of people have protested against the Kamathipura showing as a famous red light area in Mumbai in the trailer. According to the statement issued, residents feel that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tarnished the 200-year-old history of people living in Kamathipura and hurt their feelings.

Kamathipura residents are claiming that the film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is ‘infamous, shameful, and has hurt the sentiments of the residents of Kamathipura’.

The film is based on a madam in Gangubai Kathiawadi Kamathipura (Mumbai’s famous red light area) brothel.

