Alia Bhatt spotted with Ranbir Kapoor RRR team promoting film Jnr NTR Ram Charan tmov

The film RRR is ready for release in theaters on 25 March. The entire cast of the film is busy promoting it in full swing. Recently the entire team reached Varanasi to promote the film. Photos of Alia Bhatt along with Junior NTR and Ram Charan are also going viral on social media. Not only this, Ranbir Kapoor has also been spotted with Alia Bhatt. A few days back, both were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.

RRR team reached Varanasi

It can be seen in the photos that Alia Bhatt is seen in a yellow outfit. At the same time, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in red shirt and blue jeans. However, Ranbir has put a mask on Mum, so it is difficult to say whether he is Ranbir or not. Talking about Alia Bhatt, a few days ago the actress’ film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was released. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia’s performance was very strong in this film which earned 100 crores.

Now Alia is ready for ‘RRR’. The film, prepared in a budget of 400 crores, is being released in theaters on 25 March. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. Fans have high hopes from this film. The trailer of the film has looked quite strong. Along with the power packed action, a lot of VFX is also going to be seen in it.

Jr NTR-Ram Charan took the color of patriotism, Alia Bhatt supported in the dance

The film is being heavily promoted. Last Sunday, the entire star cast of the film had also reached Delhi. During this, Aamir Khan was also seen with the team. The story of the film is based on the British rule. Dhansu dialogues will also be heard in the film. Alia Bhatt is going to appear in a South Indian look in the film. Apart from this, the angry style of two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem will be seen. Those who have stubbornness, passion and also the courage to do something together.