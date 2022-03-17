Alia Bhatt sunbathes on the beach, fans are convinced to see her glowing body | Alia Bhatt soaks up the sun on the beach, fans are convinced to see her glowing body

new Delhi: Bollywood’s most popular actress Alia Bhatt has recently shown a strong avatar by breaking her cuteness image made in the hearts of people with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. His film got tremendous success and entered the 100 crore club. At the same time, Alia Bhatt is on vacation to celebrate the success of the film and her birthday. On the last day, March 15, he celebrated his birthday in a very special way. Whose glimpses he shared on social media some time ago.

Alia was seen in this style on the beach

Through this short video, Alia Bhatt has shared her 29th birthday with the fans. In which she is initially seen sitting on the beach wearing her orange color bikini. After this, she shows glimpses of her birthday night party and is also seen sitting on a boat. After that, she ends the video again at the same time. Watch this VIDEO…

The film earned so many crores!

The third weekend of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was quite good. According to reports, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has done a business of Rs 117 crore within 17 days. It is being estimated that by the fourth weekend, this film can collect Rs 125 crore.

Will be seen together in this film

Alia had revealed her look from the upcoming film on her birthday on the previous day. Soon Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to be seen sharing the screen for the first time. Both will be seen in the lead roles in the most awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ in the coming year. Many actors are going to be seen in this film along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Rai. The film has been made in three parts, its first part will be released on Diwali of 2022.

