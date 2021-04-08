LATEST

Alia Bhatt’s Covid-19 Diagnosis Leads To Financial Setback For Gangubai Kathiawadi Team: Report – Tech Kashif

Alia Bhatt's Covid-19 Diagnosis Leads To Financial Setback For Gangubai Kathiawadi Team: Report - Tech Kashif

With the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, especially Maharashtra, a lot of Bollywood celebrities contracted the Coronavirus. one of them was Alia Bhatt, who recently announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, according to latest reports, the situation has led to a financial setback for the Gangubai Kathiawadi team as there is just one day of shooting left. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for Covid-19, which is why shoot was halted. A source close to the project told SpotboyE, “This is a huge financial and emotional setback for the project. Sanjay was somehow shooting through the contagion following all the guidelines strictly when he was tested positive for Covid. After his quarantine period, he immediately got back to shooting. They were about to wrap up when Alia was also tested positive. There was one more day of shooting left. Now this means that he will have to re-assemble the entire 160-member cast for one more day.”

The source added that the director has always faced setbacks during his films. His set had burned down during Black, his producer was hospitalised during Devdas and he was assaulted during Padmaavat. “Sanjay now feels like if there is no hardships during the shooting, the film may not be as creatively satisfying as he wants it to be,” the source added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Ganga Harjivandas, a woman forced into sex works, who rose to considerable influence due to her underworld links. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Popular TV star Shantanu Maheshwari will reportedly be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on July 31, 2021 in theaters.

