Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released in Telugu – Teaser on Vakeel Saab screens – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to be released in Telugu – Teaser on Vakeel Saab screens

During the last few decades, the South Indian film industry has grown by leaps and bounds. Today, it is a highly successful venture in this field. In addition, dubbed versions of Tollywood films have made their mark across the country.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions agreed with film production house Penn Studios to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi to South Indian audiences. This landmark film will be released along with Pawan Kalyan’s “Wakeel Saab”, the biggest upcoming Tollywood release of a decade.

“Wakeel Saab” is currently expected to be one of the highest grossing Tollywood films of all time. Experts have already speculated that its release would break a record. This makes “Gangubai Kathiawadi” an ideal companion to allow it to reach a wider fanbase. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Penn Studios, the film is expected to earn millions at the box office. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, which may please fans of the highly dynamic duo.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The film’s promotion to South Indian audiences began with a video advertisement. In this, Alia Bhatt expressed her heartfelt appreciation for the universal language of Telugu. To the surprise and delight of his fans, he announced that the film would be released in Telugu.

The famous Bollywood diva, along with famous power star Pawan Kalyan, praised the entire production team behind “Wakeel Saab”. The nationwide release of the film has raised a lot of excitement among film lovers. Analysts at both production companies are currently estimating highly successful box office revenues.

The film is to be released in theaters across the country on the 30th.Th By July 2021. Make sure you book your tickets in advance. It is undoubtedly going to be a thrilling experience.

