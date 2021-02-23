Alia Bhatt’s role not trimmed in RRR – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Ever since Alia Bhatt shot for RRR for 10 days and did not return to shooting for the film, there have been rumors that Rajamouli was unhappy with Alia Bhatt and gossip rumors circulated that Rajamouli had made Alia in the film The role is cut to length. However, it turns out that there is no truth in such baseless rumors. Sources in this information have confirmed that Rajamouli himself had requested Alia Bhatt to change the date from March to April for a change in the shooting of Charan.

After Charan held the post of Acharya of Koratala Siva where his role has been extended from 30 minutes to 1 hour, Rajamouli had no other option but to remove Charan and Alia’s share. Now, Zakkanna will only be shooting two songs on Alia and Charan in April. As per Rajamouli’s request, Aaliya adjusted her dates and rescheduled them. Therefore, Aaliya will come to Hyderabad again in April. While Acharya was released on May 14, 2021, RRR is releasing on October 13, 2021.

