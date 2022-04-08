Alianza Lima and its diminutive numbers in the Copa Libertadores after falling into the River Plate

Alianza fell to Lima River Plate and has 24 games without a win in the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Alessio Martinez, Pass filtered.

savior cup For Lima Alliance Which is turning into a nightmare. Far from thinking about the goal of qualifying for the Round of 16, it seems that the main thing now is to win and break away from your dreadful rhythm in this international tournament. After falling 1-0 against River Plate At the National Stadium, the Blue and Whites carried on their poor streak and here are their lousy numbers.