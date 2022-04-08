Alianza Lima and its diminutive numbers in the Copa Libertadores after falling into the River Plate

savior cup For Lima Alliance Which is turning into a nightmare. Far from thinking about the goal of qualifying for the Round of 16, it seems that the main thing now is to win and break away from your dreadful rhythm in this international tournament. After falling 1-0 against River Plate At the National Stadium, the Blue and Whites carried on their poor streak and here are their lousy numbers.
As it was already known, the ‘Intimates’ had played 23 games in this CONMEBOL championship without knowing the victory andThey went 24 matches without a win after they lost to the Argentine team.Being the most team…
Read Full News