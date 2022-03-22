Alibaba is in free fall and Tencent is not doing much better

In China, we already know, nobody gets on the hump. The time when its great technology companies were shot and in full expansion seem to have been left behind. Xi Jinping clipped the wings of many of these giants last summer and now we have two of them suffering the devastating effects. The Chinese tech bubble, the one that seemed to put these companies on the same level as their counterparts in the United States — many are talking about a bubble in Silicon Valley as well — seems to have burst.

Let big tech china se dogs. Analysts such as Wang Guanran highlighted how “Chinese internet firms are valuations on the stock market at historic lows. They enjoyed premium valuations during the past years of rapid expansion, but the sell-off has caused the bubble to burst completely.”

That’s right: As of March 15, Tencent had lost $530 billion — which is fast — since its best valuation in February 2021. Alibaba is in the same boat, having lost almost $522 billion. They are the main protagonists of a trend that affects others such as Meituan (254.6 billion less) and even Xiaomi (56.1 billion less).



In fact, the Hang Seng Index, something like the Chinese NASDAQ, has plummeted in recent weeks to lose 65% from the peak that occurred a year ago. The last few days have seen a rebound in these valuations after the apparent intention of the regulators to relax the persecution of the ‘big tech’, but the outlook is not good for the big Chinese technology companies.

Tencent, goodbye to growth. The once pretty girl of the Chinese technology sector is in low hours. China’s second-largest company is expected to reveal its slowest growth rate on record.

Regulators are now looking to see its storied WeChat Pay become a separate financial company, something that could undermine interest in its mammoth social network, WeChat, and the company is bracing for a significant number of layoffs.

It didn’t seem like Tencent would be so affected by the wrath of the Chinese rulers, but the restrictions in the world of video games – with extreme measures to limit the time that young people dedicate to this form of entertainment – have wreaked havoc on the technological waterline. And the same with streaming and social networks.

Who has seen you and who sees you, Alibaba. Probably the center of Chinese anger has been Alibaba and its founder, a Jack Ma who reminded us of Elon Musk – much more demure on social networks, yes. In November 2020, the IPO of its Ant Group, a financial branch that looked like a bombshell, was suspended. Well, it was, but not in the way Ma expected.

That was the beginning of a series of trips that have made Alibaba’s situation compromised. Its shares fell so low that the company tried to take advantage to buy them back and thus make the price go up: it has not worked. At least not as expected, and waiting for what is to come, Alibaba is the other great example of the fall from grace of the great Chinese technology companies. They believed that in China suddenly everything was hauja, but nothing of that.

