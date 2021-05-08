Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Alice Kaushik is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s wife) in Star Plus television show Pandya Store. She has also worked in several television shows including Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been active in glamour industry since 2017.

Biography

Alice Kaushal was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She wants to become an actress from her childhood, so she came to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice started her career as a model and featured in some photo shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in show Suryaputra Karn, which was telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is worked in Star Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Store.

Bio

Real Name Alice Kaushik Nickname Ellie Profession Actress Date of Birth Not Known Age Not Known Birth Place Delhi, India Nationality Indian Home Town Delhi, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Not Known Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Suryaputra Karn (2015)

Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 50 Kg Figure Measurement 34-26-34 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Dark Brown Hobbies Reading Books, Poetry, Drawing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Facebook Not Available Twitter Not Available Instagram Alice Kaushik Wikipedia Not Available

Some Facts About Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik was born and brought up in Delhi, India.

Her family fondly calls her Ellie.

In 2015, she came to Mumbai to try luck in acting industry.

She started her career as a model and later on entered the Bollywood industry as an actress.

She played the role of Pari in the show Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.

She gives all the credit of her career to her parents who helped her in thought time.

In 2021, she was seen as Raavi in Star Plus show Pandya Store alongside Kanwar Dhillon.

If you have more details about Alice Kaushik. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related