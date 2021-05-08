Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More
Alice Kaushik is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s wife) in Star Plus television show Pandya Store. She has also worked in several television shows including Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been active in glamour industry since 2017.
Biography
Alice Kaushal was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She wants to become an actress from her childhood, so she came to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice started her career as a model and featured in some photo shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in show Suryaputra Karn, which was telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is worked in Star Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Store.
Bio
|Real Name
|Alice Kaushik
|Nickname
|Ellie
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|Not Known
|Age
|Not Known
|Birth Place
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Home Town
|Delhi, India
|Family
|Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Address
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Education Details and More
|School
|Not Known
|College
|Not Known
|Educational Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Television : Suryaputra Karn (2015)
|Awards
|Not Available
Physical Stats and More
|Height
|5′ 5″ Feet
|Weight
|50 Kg
|Figure Measurement
|34-26-34
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hobbies
|Reading Books, Poetry, Drawing
Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Not Available
|Controversies
|None
|Salary (approx)
|Not Available
|Net Worth
|Not Available
Social Media Presence
|Alice Kaushik
|Wikipedia
|Not Available
Some Facts About Alice Kaushik
- Alice Kaushik was born and brought up in Delhi, India.
- Her family fondly calls her Ellie.
- In 2015, she came to Mumbai to try luck in acting industry.
- She started her career as a model and later on entered the Bollywood industry as an actress.
- She played the role of Pari in the show Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.
- She gives all the credit of her career to her parents who helped her in thought time.
- In 2021, she was seen as Raavi in Star Plus show Pandya Store alongside Kanwar Dhillon.
