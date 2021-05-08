Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Alice Kaushik (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Alice Kaushik is an Indian television actress. She is known for playing Raavi Pandya (Shiva’s wife) in Star Plus television show Pandya Store. She has also worked in several television shows including Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. She has been active in glamour industry since 2017.

Biography

Alice Kaushal was born and brought up in Delhi, India. She wants to become an actress from her childhood, so she came to Mumbai to pursue her dream. Alice started her career as a model and featured in some photo shoots. In 2015, she made her debut in show Suryaputra Karn, which was telecast at Sony TV. Later this she is worked in Star Plus’ Kaha Hum Kaha Tum and Pandya Store.

Bio

Real Name Alice Kaushik
Nickname Ellie
Profession Actress
Date of Birth Not Known
Age Not Known
Birth Place Delhi, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Delhi, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Suryaputra Karn (2015)
Suryaputra Karna (2016)
Awards Not Available
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 50 Kg
Figure Measurement 34-26-34
Eye Colour Dark Brown
Hair Colour Dark Brown
Hobbies Reading Books, Poetry, Drawing
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Unmarried
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Alice Kaushik (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Facebook Not Available
Twitter Not Available
Instagram Alice Kaushik
Wikipedia Not Available

Some Facts About Alice Kaushik

  • Alice Kaushik was born and brought up in Delhi, India.
  • Her family fondly calls her Ellie.
  • In 2015, she came to Mumbai to try luck in acting industry.
  • She started her career as a model and later on entered the Bollywood industry as an actress.
  • She played the role of Pari in the show Kaha Hum Kaha Tum in 2019.
  • She gives all the credit of her career to her parents who helped her in thought time.
  • In 2021, she was seen as Raavi in Star Plus show Pandya Store alongside Kanwar Dhillon.

If you have more details about Alice Kaushik. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

