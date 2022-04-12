Alice Walker Question: Are You Smarter Than Mastermind’s Oldest Female Conqueror?

Walker took the trophy at age 66 with a specialist round at the Peak District — but how would you do?
A veteran quizzer has become the oldest female mastermind champion to win the long-running trivia show at the age of 66.
Alice Walker won the Grand Finals by six points – scoring 14 out of 14 in her specialist subject at the Peak District National Park.
Walker – who was 66 at the time of the show’s recording but has since celebrated his 67th birthday – achieved the highest score of the entire series, finishing with a total of 33.
But who is Walker, and could you have done even better on the show?
Here’s everything you need to know, plus all the questions asked…
