Alicia Keys calls guest host Brandi Carlyle a ‘true sister’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

By Anita Tai, 7 hours ago

Alicia Keys is sharing all her love for Brandi Carlyle with the world.

The singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday for Carlyle’s special guest host episode to talk about their friendship.

“With you, Brandi, I feel like I’ve met someone who’s a true sister,” Keys said. “I can call you and say ‘hey’ and you can call me and say ‘hey’ and we show up for each other. It’s a very rare thing, so I cherish it.” “

“I was telling everyone before, that we’ve only really known each other over the years, but we really…