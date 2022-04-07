Alicia Vikander calls nude scenes ‘worst thing’, feels insecure

Alicia Vikander opens Harper’s Bazaar Elaborating on the importance of intimacy coordinators on the sets, she revealed that she has felt insecure on the sets in the past while doing nude scenes. The Oscar winner said that the intimacy coordinator “should have been present early in my career,” and described an instance where an actor did a nude scene and was then left naked on set “for a few hours” because someone Not even a single garment was shown.

“The only thing that can’t be improved is an intimate scene – you have to create the choreography and stick to it,” Vikander said. “Doing those scenes is the worst thing ever. I’m very comfortable with my body and I’ve done a lot of nudity and sex scenes, but it’s never easy.

“I’ve been in situations that …