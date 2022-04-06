Alicia Vikander on Filming Nude Scene Where She Didn’t Feel Safe

It’s hard to believe that the intimacy coordinator is a relatively new function of a movie or TV set. With love scenes and on-screen nudity, the role of the coordinators is to ensure that actors feel safe and secure during filming.

Still remembered Alicia Vikander Harper’s Bazaar UK That he didn’t always have that experience during productions. Vikander, who next stars in Olivier Assayas’ “Irma Vape” TV series, said that coordinators “must have existed early in my career” to prevent uncomfortable encounters.

“I’ve been in situations that weren’t right, where I didn’t feel I was safe,” Vikander said.

“tomb Raider”…