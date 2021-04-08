Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Check Specification Features

One of the most brilliant companies named Dell Technologies is all set to launch its new gaming laptop to give a boost in the engagement of the people. Recently, the company has added two lineups on the official website and the names of the products are Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. The new lineups of the company mark a renewed partnership between Dell and AMD. Let us also tell you that Dell is going to launch its first AMD-based laptop in which Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 will be the first model by the company. Everyone knows that the company already has such a big fanbase.

If we talk about the features of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 then it is coming with a new design in which the laptop also coming with Dark Core. This feature darkens the interior shade of the laptop to increase the focus for gamers who play games. Also, the company offering the very fast display on a 15-inch notebook ever. Apart from this, the gamers will also get two options to select from QHD 240Hz or FHD 360Hz panels for a better experience of experience. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.

On the other hand, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition comes with a variant that very pocket-friendly for all users. The specifications of the new model are also extremely superb and everyone maybe loves it. The laptop coming with a new look in a sleek form factor with a two-sided, narrow-bezel screen. The laptop has similar features to Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 because both the model was manufactured by the same company. Apart from this, Dell also promises to all the users to bring 120Hz or 165Hz panels. Now, if we talk about the price and availability of the sales then this model will be available from May 4 in the U.S. at $ 899.99.

So, it is cleared that both the models are extremely superb and amazing. The users who actually want to purchase the new models can very easily get one of them at the official website of Dell. After a while, the company will be taking the order for Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 and Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. If you are interested in the models then you can order the laptops directly from the company. Now, if you want to know more interesting information related to the upcoming details then stay connected with us.