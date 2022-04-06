Alison Hammond praised for showing ‘natural’ hair on ITV This Morning

This morning viewers were blown away as Alison Hammond showed off her “natural” hair on the show. The Brammy presenter was flooded with positive comments about her new look as host of the ITV show alongside Dermot O’Leary on Wednesday (April 6).

@Grace536Grace wrote: “I love @AlisonHammond @thismorning natural hair! You look so shiny! #naturalhair #alisonhammond #ITV #ThisMorning.”

@BoutiqueHowlers said: “Loving @AllisonHammond #Whitney has inspired hair today.” @rhysmartin75 commented: “Alison Hammond!!! Wow!!! Fair game, you look amazing. Whatever you’re doing, keep doing it. So beautiful. x. #Alisonhammondbeauty.”

@nigelhackett1 Added: “@alison hammond love your hair this morning.” ,