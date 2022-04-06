Alison Hammond ‘prays for her son every day’ as she pays tribute to rarely seen teen

Alison is the proud mother of a 17-year-old son named Aiden, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Nouredin Bouffyd. The former Big Brother contestant brought her son into the limelight online.

Alison Hammond says she prays daily for her rarely seen teenage son, Aiden, in a touching social media post.

The 47-year-old This Morning host shares her 17-year-old son with her ex-husband, Manchester cab driver Nouredin Bouffyd – with the star pregnant shortly after she rose to fame on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.

On Monday, Alison shared a montage of photos and videos of her teenage son as she paid him a quick and passionate tribute.