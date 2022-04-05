Alison Hammond Slams Boris Johnson and Partygate After Missing Her Father’s Funeral

This Morning’s Alison Hammond has criticized attendees at Downing Street and Whitehall parties after she opened up about missing her father’s funeral in Jamaica at the time.

was this morning star Devastated by the loss of his father Clifford Hammond In 2020, just four months after the death of his mother, Maria, after a battle with liver and lung cancer.

She sat down with co-host Dermot O’Leary to discuss Partygate’s fines for attending law-breaking parties in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic.

Co-host Dermot asked guest Tom Swarbrick at what point trust in the government would be “irreversibly lost”, which he said it “already has been”.

The LBC presenter said: “I think it’s gone, but I wonder if it was two years ago and a …