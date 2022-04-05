Alison Hammond stunned by Ranveer Singh’s remarks before Dermot O’Leary goes live on air

Alison Hammond’s appearance on This Morning Tuesday started off as a different one as she was left stunned by a comment from fellow ITV star Ranveer Singh.

The pair appeared on screen together a few times when Ranveer, who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her self-titled show this week, spoke to Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary about their TODAY What are you doing in your ITV daytime show? In the absence of Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, they swap their Friday hosting stints for the entire week.

But when the host pair ended their pre-show link, Ranveer made a comment about Alison’s latest outfit. The 47-year-old wore a black, long-sleeved dress but added a pop of color with a red, long-lined waist coat.

Read more: ITV This Morning’s Alison Hammond melts fans’ hearts as…