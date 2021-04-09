Aliyah Andrews’ Inside-The-Park HR Showed Off Her Blazing Speed

Aliyah Andrews can motor. She’s faster than Usain Bolt driving a souped-up BMW on ice while wearing a Flash costume.

Don’t believe me? LSU fans already know the Tigers centerfielder covers more land than anyone in college softball. It seems like every game she plays in she makes a diving catch or does something spectacular.







If you ask me, Andrews racing around the bases in less than 12 seconds on a leadoff inside-the-park home run is her most impressive moment.

Aliyah Andrews’ Inside-The-Park HR

RELATED: LSU Softball Player Hits Rare Inside-The-Park Grand Slam

Aliyah is LSU’s Rickey Henderson. She may not have the same power, but she sure has the wheels.

When LSU played Southern Miss in Baton Rouge on March 2, she stepped to the plate as the first batter of the game. Andrews slapped a ball down the left field line passed a diving outfielder. Less than 12 seconds later, she was back at home plate celebrating the easiest home run of her life.

“She comes up and sets the tone for us, and when she gives us those opportunities it lets us go out and just play softball. She’s worked really hard and so it’s nice to see her go out and be so productive,” head coach Beth Torina said of her star leadoff hitter.

Andrews’ inside-the-park home run set the tone. LSU won the game, 11-3.

Maybe Ed Orgeron should take a look at using her as a wide receiver.

The sister of former LSU softball star AJ Andrews, Aliyah has been a catalyst for the team’s offense. She hit .408 last year and is a career .349 hitter. Oh, plus she’s stolen more than 130 bases over her four-year career.

Andrews is far from a power hitter, but she does have two home runs now. Don’t worry. She hit her first career out-of-the-park blast against Texas in March and is only adding to that total.

Andrews has been a SportsCenter Top 10 darling, and there’s no telling what she’ll do next.