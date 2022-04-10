Aljamain Sterling crowned undisputed bantamweight champion with a convincing win over Petr Yan at UFC 273

Aljamain Sterling swore to Petr Yan that their rematch would be a different fight.

Well, it just wasn’t the point. Sterling scored a crucial takedown in each of the second and third rounds, helping Yan in a split-decision victory over him to be crowned the undisputed bantamweight champion of the world at UFC 273. Judge at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Saturday night saw him score 48-47 sterling, 47-48 yan and 48-47 sterling to give him a close win in the co-main event of the pay-per-view.

Sterling called Yan a dirty fighter after Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee on the head of a fallen Sterling in his first fight in March 2021.

