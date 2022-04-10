Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via decision in the co-main event at UFC 273. bleacher report

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Now there is no dispute about it. Aljamain Sterling is the UFC’s Bantamweight Champion after defeating Petr Yan via split decision at the co-main event of UFC 273 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The champion integrated his belt with the interim version with his improved grip in a tight five-round scrap.

After gassing in the first fight, it was clear that Sterling wanted a slow fight in the rematch. The first round was fought at a very slow pace as both the fighters had a long feel-out period.

The fight did not end as the fight came to round 2. Sterling found success in the beginning and…