Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan Scorecard, Dana White Rips Judge

The co-main event for the UFC 273 bantamweight title fight ended with little controversy as champion Aljamain Sterling won the title unification match over interim champion Petr Yan.

The official scorecard featured two judges giving the win to Sterling and one to Yann.

Never shy to voice his opinion on the judges’ scoring, UFC president Dana White said, “I thought the judges blew him away. I had it 3-2 the other way around.”

Fans were also shocked by the controversial decision. The consensus was that Yan made the opening round and final two, skipping second and third…