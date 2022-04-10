Aljamaine Sterling takes split decision on Petr Yan to unify UFC’s bantamweight title

Jacksonville, Fla. , aljamain sterling UFC’s undisputed bantamweight champion.

indisputable. one of a kind.

Sterling (21-3) got the last laugh petr yano (16-3) and all his critics on Saturday, when he pulled out a razor-close split decision on Yan. The 135-pound title fight, which was supposed to end any dispute left over from the initial meeting between the two in March 2021, was co-titled UFC 273 inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

However, that controversy could not be completely cleared up, as some fought on Yan’s side. Two judges had 48-47 for Sterling, while the third had 48-47 for Yan. Sterling, who won the belt in 2021 when Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee, looked like the Jacksonville crowd opposed the decision.

“I had a tough-ass…