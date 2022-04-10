Aljaman Sterling beat Petr Yan again – without DQ

Aljamain Sterling is still the UFC bantamweight champion—and this time, he won a fair and square.

In a co-headliner at UFC 273, Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) defeated former champion and multiple-time rival Petr Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in split decision (48-47, 47 -48). , 48-47) to retain his title. The match took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

The first round was a technical sense-out process, in which Yan appeared to be a step ahead. The challenger did not ruin the movement, remained calm, and made mostly meaningful attacks. Sterling was, as always, a bit unorthodox in approach. When he shot around, it didn’t bring down the volume or quality of the vehicle—even though the margins were slim.

In the second round, Sterling changed the game plan early and it…