Aljaman Sterling beat Petr Yan to retain the title

Aljamen Sterling celebrates after defeating Petr Yan of Russia in a UFC Bantamweight Championship fight during the UFC 273 event at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Aljamaine Sterling won the bantamweight title last year on arguably the most blatant foul in UFC history. On Saturday, the person who abused him was beaten to death.

Sterling’s grappling put him on two of the three judges’ scorecards in the first three rounds and led him to a split decision victory in the co-main event of UFC 273 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

The two judges had a 48-47 for Sterling, giving him the first three and Yann the last two. Judge Chris Lee had 48-47 for Yan,…