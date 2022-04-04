Alkaraz 18. But became the youngest winner of the Miami Masters 1000

At age 18, Carlos Alcaraz added a third ATP title to his list – for his third final – following his success at Umag last year, the ATP 250 on clay and this year’s also the ATP 500 on clay in Rio.

The Spaniard, named by experts as a worthy successor to his compatriot Rafael Nadal, thus awarded himself his first Masters 1000 and became the youngest player to win in Miami. Serbian Novak Djokovic, current world No. 1, in 2007 at 19 years and 10 months, is an honor bestowed so far by the winner.

Coached by former pro Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz, who turns 19 on May 5, is also the third-youngest player to win the Masters 1000 after American Michael Chang, winner at 18 and 157 days in Toronto in 1990, and Monte. Rafael Nadal victorious in Carlo in 2005 in 18 years and 318 days.

Casper Roode has 7 ATP titles to his name, including this year’s success in Buenos Aires. The Norwegian was playing his 10th…