“All 4 of us could play together”: Carmelo Anthony revealed that he was never able to team up with LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. sport

Carmelo Anthony says the cash consideration was a major reason he was never able to team up with LeBron James and D-Wade in Miami.

James, Mello, Bosh and D-Wade were the 4 players who considered teaming up to win the championship together. Mello was the only player in the bunch who did not go to Miami in the summer of 2010.

While James, Bosh and Wade became free agents that season, Mello signed a 5-year extension with Denver. The expansion kicked off for the 2007–08 season, meaning he could only be traded to Miami.

The Heat preferred to sign Bosh as a free agent as opposed to fumbling the team’s depth chart. And in this way, Melo’s dream of playing with D-Wade and King James crashed to Earth.

Miami went to 4 straight finals from 2011 to 2014, winning 2 championships along the way. Meanwhile, Melo earned the Knicks a trade, but has gained nothing through postseason success.

Carmelo Anthony explains why he didn’t play LeBron James, Dwayne Wade

Despite rumors of Melo, Wade, and LeBron’s long run of the Big 3 in Miami, the deal never finally took place. According to Carmelo Anthony, the reason was Cash consideration – They all had to take big payments.

“We could all go to Miami there. It could have been a way for the four of us to go to Miami. We had to cut pay, but all those people had to cut pay anyway. “

“But, at the time, it was just like ‘looking at point numbers’?” Could we really do this? ‘Therefore, I do not know where we have ended up.

At the end of the day, while Lebron is seen as a goat candidate, Melo’s chances will be greatly reduced in NBA history. The likes of Adrian Dentley and Alex English have faced a similar fate in the past.