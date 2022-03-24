All 8 Birbhum violence victims thrashed before burnt alive: Autopsy report | Kolkata

Eight people, including three women and two children, were brutally thrashed in Bogatui village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, news agency PTI quoted preliminary findings of a forensic report as saying.

Preliminary findings that eight people died in violence over the killing of local Trinamool panchayat member Bagdu Sheikh have triggered a brutal political showdown between the ruling Mamata Banerjee government and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led opposition. A total of 23 people have been arrested in this connection.