All About Susan Lucy and Kids as Her Husband Helmut Huber Dies

American actress, television host and author, Susan Lucyhusband of Helmut Huber Died on 28 March. He was 84 years old. Her death was confirmed by the representative of the actress.

His family’s representative released a statement saying, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend. Please family during this incredibly difficult time.” demands privacy during the time.”

“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and practical problem-solving, he lived his life to the fullest.

Mr Huber, who had previously driven a motorbike in Austria, was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton…