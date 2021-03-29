All American season 4 release date, cast, plot and renewal status

All American is a sports drama series currently streaming on The CW. Recently, in February 2021, the series was renewed for the fourth season. It’s too early to say anything about the All American Season 4 Release Date, but we have few updates on it. Have a look!
April Blair makes All American series and is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. The series has completed Season 1 and Season 2, while Season 3 is still running on The CW. The fourth season extension was an early announcement and fans are raving about it.
Since the creators have renewed the series for the fourth season before season 3 is completed, you can expect the series to return very soon. Production work may have begun and the All American Season 4 is believed to premiere in January 2022. However, the release date will be officially announced after the final wrap of Season 4.
All American Season 4 Plot
As we all know, this series is inspired by the life of professional football player Spencer Paysinger. The series follows an up-and-coming high school American football player from South LA, recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. It depicts the victories, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds, Crenshaw and Beverly Hills.
All US episodes of Season 3 have not been broadcast thoroughly. A new episode airs every week on The CW., And since Season 3 isn’t finished yet, there’s not much to tell about the plot of Season 4. But the characters are expected to finish high school and continue their journey in a new college.
There’s a lot to be expected from All American Season 4 as the series has gotten to a point where friendships linger on the sidelines. Fans of this series are looking forward to the release of Season 4 and want to know what happened over the summer and during that very messy trip to Las Vegas.
The all-US season 4 renewal had caused a lot of excitement among fans. With more drama coming their way in high school, everyone is excited about Season 4. Until the release of Season 4, you can watch Season 3 of All American again on Netflix, but only after the final episode aired on The CW .
All American Season 4 Cast
The full US cast of Season 4 has not been confirmed, but the main cast is expected to return. Geffri Maya, who plays Simone Hicks’ character in the spin-off series, is also expected to appear in Season 4. Some new members may also be introduced in Season 4, but this has yet to be announced. The main cast expected to appear in Season 4 is:
- Daniel Ezra, who plays Spencer James.
- Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper, Spencer’s lesbian girlfriend.
- Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, who is dating Spencer.
- Samantha Logan is Olivia Baker, Billy’s daughter, and she also develops an interest in Spencer.
- Karimah Westbrook as Grace James, Spencer’s mother.
- Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, the coach who recruits Spencer.
- Alexandra Barreto as Coach Montes
- Alondra Delgado as Vanessa
