All Black Sevens Singapore in semi-finals after Samoa’s slogan

New Zealand Sevens side Singapore Sevens will take on Ireland in the cup semi-finals of the World Series after coming from behind to beat Samoa in their quarter-finals.

Moses Leo opened the scoring for New Zealand’s seventh team in their quarter-final win over Samoa in Singapore. (source: getty)

In a dramatic match, which featured a late red card for Paul Scanlan of Samoa and an early yellow card for New Zealand captain Sam Dixon, the All Blacks Sevens won 22–14 after making two attempts in the final two minutes. .

Moses Leo opened New Zealand’s account with an outstanding individual effort after only a minute, but then the Kiwis had to dig deeper to deal with Dixon’s sin, who was shown the yellow card after referee Tevita Rokovrani threw the ball . ,