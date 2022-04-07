All Blacks great Dan Carter launches at ‘Kickathon’ fundraiser

Dan Carter was feeling a little nervous ahead of his goal of kicking off a marathon to raise money to provide clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific.

Carter is attempting a “kickathon”, which began at 7 pm on Thursday at Eden Park in Auckland, where he will kick goals for 24 hours straight.

The event would see the All Blacks scoring an impressive 1598 goals in that time – one for every point scored during their international Test career.

Carter told 1News about 20 minutes before his first kick that he was full of “nervous energy” when he was described as “unknown.”

“I feel like doing something that hasn’t been done before. I’m really testing my mind, also physically doing something I’ve never done before,”…