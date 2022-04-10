All candidates voted for the first round

All our live #PRESIDENTIELLE. see here

: It has become a ritual during polling days. 12 candidates slipped their ballot papers into the ballot box in front of cameras and photographers. Anne Hidalgo began the first, opening in Paris, and Emmanuel Macron closed the march at Le Touquet, in the early afternoon.

(France 2)

: Participation is less in 77 departments as compared to 2017. It is in 20 departments, including Vaucluse (+9 points), Pas-de-Calais (+6 points), Dordogne or Sane-et-Loire. https://t.co/mrWPLLAhep

: At noon, participation was lower in 77 departments than in 2017, according to the NSPpolls account, which specifically compiles polls conducted during the campaign. On the other hand, the participation was in 20 departments. According to the same source, the most significant increases have been observed in Vaucluse (+9 points) and Pas-de-Calais (+6).

: Greetings . A…