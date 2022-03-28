All Dancing With The Stars viewers are saying the same thing as Nina Carberry and Pasquale La Rocca lift the glitterball trophy

drop the danger

Dancing With the Stars judge Arthur Gouraulian recently revealed that he would be willing to sit down with Julian Benson if he returns next year.

However, Brian Redmond threatens that if the panel of four judges becomes a reality, Julian’s sparkly jacket and hair out of Arthur’s control may be too much for a show.

There is great interest in who might sit on the panel a year after regular Judge Julian, 51, was replaced by the flamboyant choreographer husband of Brian Dowling, whose OTT assessment was the TV highlight of 2022.

Arthur told The Irish Sun: “Julian is loved a lot but I never felt like I was coming in as Julian’s replacement.

“I was joining DWTS as my own person. I don’t know if this show is coming back next year or not…