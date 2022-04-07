All flights canceled from UK airports today

Another day, another constant stream of travel chaos.

Passengers attempting to fly over the Easter holiday faced hours of security queues and delays as well as last-minute flight cancellations at airports across the UK.

Both EasyJet and British Airways have had to end hundreds of services over the past few days, mainly citing the need to accelerate recruitment amid a staff shortage due to illness and a renewed rise in travel demand.

Here are the flights canceled at major UK airports to date.

British Airways canceled 74 flights on Thursday, 20 more than the previous day.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

the household

aberdeen

Belfast City

Edinburgh

Glasgow

manchester

Newcastle

european